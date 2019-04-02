Couple die in Linden smash-up

A Linden couple was killed on Monday evening killed after they were hit off their motorcycle by a sports Jeep at Amelia’s Ward Hill, Mackenzie, Linden.

Dead are O’neil Deyounge, 23, of Lot 78 Cinderella city Mackenzie Linden and Sheshika Etienne, 21, of South Amelia’s Ward Linden.

Based on information received, the motor Jeep bearing registration number PSS 8812 was proceeding along the Amelia’s Ward Public Road when the driver suddenly made a right turn into the path of the motor cyclist who was proceeding in the opposite direction.

The driver of the motor cycle reportedly applied brakes and lost control of his motor cycle and fell onto the roadway. He as well as the pillion rider ended up under the vehicle.

As a result of the collision the motor cyclist and pillion received injuries about their body they were picked up in a unconscious condition by public spirited persons and rushed to the Linden hospital complex where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver was tested for alcohol but there were none in his system. He was arrested and is assisting with investigations.