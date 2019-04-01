6 more workers flown out of Matthew’s Ridge

Less than three days after eight workers from the Basai manganese mining site in Matthew’s Ridge were air dashed to the city experiencing a “mysterious” illness with severe symptoms similar to those of the H1N1 virus (Swine Flu); six others were flown out of the area earlier today.

It is believed that the six workers would have exhibited similar symptoms. Those who were air-dashed to the GPHC on Saturday last have been transferred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital in Essequibo Islands/West Demerara (Region Three), and are expected to remain in an isolated area.

Reports are that a medical team from the Mabaruma Hospital had been deployed to the Matthew’s Ridge area following reports that some persons were exhibiting signs and symptoms caused by contracting the deadly disease.

Although the results of the tests that have been conducted on the men so far are yet to be revealed, Public Health Minister, Volda Lawrence, in a statement to the media on Saturday evening refuted claims that the H1N1 virus has led to the death of the Chinese National.