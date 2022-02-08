With $278M, Governance Ministry aims to raise Guyana’s int’l profile in 2022

Some $278 million was approved for the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance on Monday, during the first day of consideration of the estimates for Budget 2022.

Subject Minister, Gail Teixeira said the Ministry intends to raise its profile and promote Guyana as a leader on issues that are at the top of the PPP/C Government’s agenda.

“I’m very happy that our Ministry has been given new, additional resources. We’re a young and new Ministry, and this has to do with raising the profile of our Ministry in terms of parliamentary affairs and governance, which is a particularly important area for the Government of Guyana.”

She said this will include having Guyana represented at international conferences, preparing reports to various international levels and treaties which have been ratified by the Government of Guyana, and acquiring technical support in that regard.

“It also includes capacity building in terms of, not only of our staff, but looking at various agencies in order to deliver, whether it is on treaty commitments, or whether it’s in terms of looking at our parliamentary agenda.”

She said the government intends to participate in all regional and international organisations dealing with good governance, highlighting that her Ministry is the only one in the Caribbean, and maybe in the hemisphere, to deal specifically with governance, and that her Ministry is happy to participate in forums with international organisations that recognise the value of good governance.

The Minister said the Ministry will, through its bilateral and multilateral agencies, act aggressively to promote strong positions in the areas of climate change, oil and gas, and environment, in accordance with the government’s agenda.

“We have also, Mr. Speaker, the issue of Guyana’s regional integration in terms of commitments it has made to do with food security and climate change. We will be part of that process to ensure that Guyana is monitoring and making sure that Guyana is keeping to commitments made and playing a vital role in integration. So, we’ll work closely with other ministries, in particular with ministries such as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Office of the President, and agencies related.”

The Minister noted that the main intention is for Guyana to play a vital leadership role internationally in governance, human rights and anti-corruption.

The Policy Development and Administration aspect of the Ministry’s work has been granted $156,942,000 in current expenditures and $10.2 million in capital expenditures. It was also granted a capital budget of $10.2 million. In this budget are $4.2 million for the construction of a new guard hut at the ministry’s Queenstown, Georgetown office, and $6 million for furniture and equipment.

Under the Parliamentary Affairs aspect of the ministry’s work programme, approval was also granted for current expenditures to the tune of $10.198 million.

As for the governance aspect of the ministry’s work, some $98.821 million was approved in current expenditures, and $2.24 million for the purchase of furniture and equipment under capital expenditures. [Extracted and Modified from DPI]