Wismar resident shot by lone gunman during robbery

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the robbery committed on a 41-year-old man of Wismar Housing Scheme, Linden, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice).

The incident occurred at around 22:00h on Monday as the victim and his family had just returned home from an Easter outing.

“The suspect came from the front direction of the victim’s yard and pointed a handgun in his (victim’s) direction and demanded his valuables,” police explained in a statement.

After the victim refused to comply, the lone perpetrator shot him to the left thigh, pulled off the man’s chain and ring, and then made good his escape.

The victim was later escorted to the Linden Hospital Complex where he was treated and admitted a patient in a stable condition.

The chain is valued $300,000 while the ring is worth $120,000.