17-Y-O stabbed to death by foster father

A 17-year-old lad of Black Water, Region One (Barima-Waini) was on Sunday night stabbed to death by his foster father.

Dead is Daniel Wilson. His cousin, 19-year-old Ron Moonsammy was also stabbed to the chest during the incident and is currently receiving medical attention.

Reports are that the trio were together imbibing alcohol when an argument ensued amongst them, which led the foster father stabbing the young man with a knife.

Moonsammy intervened and tried to save his cousin but the suspect reportedly stabbed him to the chest.

Moonsammy was rushed to the Mabaruma Public Hospital in a critical condition and was medevacked to the Georgetown Public Hospital Co-operation shortly after for further treatment.

The body of the deceased is presently at the Mabaruma Hospital’s mortuary awaiting a postmortem examination.

The suspect was arrested and taken into custody at the Mabaruma Police Station.