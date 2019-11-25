Windies announce squad for ICC U19 Cricket World Cup

Cricket West Indies, today, announced the fifteen-man squad for the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup that takes place in South Africa in January 2020. Captained by Kimani Melius, this exciting young squad will firstly be facing the England U19s and Sri Lanka U19s in the West Indies Rising Stars U19 Tri-Series to be held in Antigua in December, according to CWI.

The squad will aim to recapture the trophy that West Indies U19s won in 2016 and features three team members who played at the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2018: Captain Kimani Melius, Ashmead Nedd and Nyeem Young.

Other notable names include Leonardo Julien and Jayden Seales who are part of the West Indies Emerging Players squad that is performing strongly in Zone B of the current Colonial Medical Insurance Super50 Cup.

This squad of potential future West Indies stars will host the England and Sri Lanka U19s teams in six matches to be played in Antigua at the Coolidge Cricket Ground Series from December 6. These matches will be used to work on game strategies and finesse their plans before the top two teams in the Tri-Series face off in a Final on December 21.

The West Indies U19s then travel to South Africa after Christmas to finalise their preparations in advance of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup which will take place from January 17 to February 9.

At the start of their quest to add to the momentous 2016 world title, they will face three time winners Australia, 1998 winners England and tournament debutants Nigeria in Zone B.

West Indies U19 Head Coach Graeme West said, “I would like to congratulate the fifteen players selected to represent the West Indies in both the upcoming U19 Tri-Series and the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup. The Tri- Series was always a key component to the team’s preparation and it will be used to establish our game strategies and reinforce the key messages that the support staff have identified as essential to playing successful white ball cricket.”

“Everything we have been working on over the last twelve months has been designed to prepare the team for the opening World Cup games against Australia and England on January 18 and 20”.

The U19 squad members have been building their game experience and gaining match practice having been integrated into their regional Franchise squads and attending specialist U19 training camps during past 12 months. West continued, “We have seen in our trial games and practice matches the huge potential that this squad of young players possess and the areas that needed further development. I am very grateful to those Franchises that have integrated many of the players in their Super50 Cup preparations and the regional Franchise coaches that have been providing additional support on a daily basis.”

CWI President Ricky Skerritt congratulated the selected players,

“I want to congratulate all who have gained selection. These young talented cricketers are the best of our U19 Rising Stars. I call on all West Indies cricket stakeholders and fans to give them our full support and best wishes now and in the future.”

The Rising Stars U-19 Tri-Series Fixtures:

ODI 1, December 6th: England vs Sri Lanka, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium

ODI 2, December 7th: West Indies vs Sri Lanka, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium

ODI 3, December 9th: West Indies vs England, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium

ODI 4, December 10th: West Indies vs Sri Lanka, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium

ODI 5, December 12th : England vs Sri Lanka, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium

DI 6, December 13th: West Indies vs England, Coolidge Cricket Ground

ODI 7, December 15th: West Indies vs England, Coolidge Cricket Ground

ODI 8, December 17th: Sri Lanka vs England, Coolidge Cricket Ground

ODI 9, December 19th: West Indies vs England, Coolidge Cricket Ground

ODI 10, December 21: The Final, Coolidge Cricket Ground