“Political pettiness” – WPA says of removal of Rodney’s name from National Archives building

The Working People’s Alliance (WPA) intends to seek answers from the relevant authorities over the recent removal of its former leader Dr Walter Rodney’s name from the National Archives building on Mandela Avenue.

Previously, the property had a large wooden sign at the front saying “Walter Rodney Archives”. At some point, however, the sign was replaced with one lit by LED lights and “National Archives of Guyana” emblazoned on it.

According to WPA executive and academic Dr David Hinds, the party will certainly be seeking answers over the development. While he did not point fingers, he noted that whoever ordered the removal of the sign engaged in an act of “political pettiness.”

“We don’t know how long this change was made. Our understanding is that when the change was made in 2008 under the previous Administration, they did not gazette the change. It’s required by law that you gazette whenever you make changes of that nature.”

“What we’re gathering is that it was not gazette and so the change was never formally made. The question is, why did they not gazette it when they found that out? We don’t know who authorised the taking down of the sign. We don’t know if it was done at the level of management of the archives or the Ministry.”

He noted that to the best of his knowledge, the Ministry of Social Cohesion is responsible for the management of the archives since culture falls under that portfolio. Hinds noted that Dr Rodney is a well-respected historian and academic and, therefore, there should have been a consensus before such steps were taken. He called the act an insensitive one to Rodney’s legacy.

The WPA is one of five parties which came together in 2011 and formed A Partnership for National Unity (APNU). The party’s parliamentary seat is held by Public Service Minister Tabitha Saraboo-Halley, who replaced party stalwart Dr Rupert Roopnaraine.

It’s partnership with the People’s National Congress (PNC), the largest party in the entire coalition, has been a rough road. At one point, the party’s overseas chapter threatened to have the party withdraw from the coalition if certain concerns were not addressed.

A Commission of Inquiry (CoI) ordered by the previous Government into Rodney’s death had cast blame on PNC founder and former President, Forbes Burnham, for the assassination of the political activist.

Rodney was a prominent Guyanese historian, political activist and academic. He was assassinated in 1980, after a bomb that was planted in a walkie talkie detonated in a car. At the time, Rodney was an outspoken critic of then President, Burnham.