Essequibo labourer killed in suspected hit and run

An Essequibo labourer was in the wee hours of this morning killed in an apparent hit and run along the Coffee Grove Public Road, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroom-Supenaam).

Dead in 52-year-old Raymond Cassal of Lot 72 La Belle Alliance, Lima Sands, Essequibo Coast. Based on reports received, the man’s body was discovered at about 3:15h lying on the roadway with multiple injuries to the head and body.

He was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the Suddie Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

His body is at the Suddie Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post mortem. It is believed that the accident took place between 1:30h and 3:00h on Monday morning.