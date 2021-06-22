Wife stabs husband to death after he abused her

A 26-year-old woman is now in Police custody after she allegedly fatally stabbed her reputed husband.

The incident occurred at around 12:30hrs on Sunday at Blackwater Landing, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni).

The dead man has been identified as Junior Singh called Bumble Bee or Fine Man, a 23-year-old pork-knocker.

About five days ago, the man and wife decided that they were leaving the backdam for home but due to transportation difficulties, a room was given to them by a businesswoman to stay until transportation was sorted.

On the day in question, the suspect was at the businesswoman’s shop assisting her to cook while the husband was at another nearby shop imbibing with friends.

His wife later joined him and spent some 20 minutes there, and afterwards she returned to the businesswoman’s shop.

The husband then went to the businesswoman’s shop and began to verbally abuse the suspect.

The couple then went to their room where a physical altercation ensued.

During the fight, the wife stabbed the man to his chest with a knife.

The police were summoned to the scene and the suspect was arrested and is presently in custody assisting with the investigation.