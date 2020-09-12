Wife arrested after bandits fatally chop husband 

An Experiment, West Coast Berbice, woman was taken into police custody for questioning into the murder of her husband, who was fatally chopped by bandits.

The man has been identified as 47-year-old Mohamed Haniff, a taxi service and shop owner, of Lot 56 Experiment, WCB. The incident occurred at about 21:00h on Friday.

Based on police reports, Haniff and his 44-year-old wife were at home when three masked men armed with a small handgun, a metal bar and a cutlass, each, barged into their home.

One of the suspects dealt Haniff several chops to his head, causing him to receive injuries. The men then demanded cash but the victim claimed they had none, after which the suspects left the home and made good their escape without taking anything else from the house.

The police said that the injured man was subsequently picked up by a neighbour and rushed to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital, and later transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where he was admitted a patient in a serious condition. However, he died at at the hospital around 01:30h today.

The Major Crimes Unit was called in and commenced investigations. This led to the arrest of Haniff’s wife, who is assisting with the investigation.

It is reported that the woman was in financial debt and pawned their home unknownst to her husband. She then allegedly hired persons to kill her husband in a staged robbery.