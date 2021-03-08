WI steals T20 series 2-1 with 3-wicket win against Sri Lanka

(Inside Sport) The last T20I between West Indies and Sri Lanka was filled with high-action-packed drama.

The match entered the second last over with Sri Lanka spinners picking up seven wickets. Fabian Allen and Jason Holders kept their nerves to help West Indies emerge victorious in their 132-run chase. With the win, WI won the series 2-1.

Earlier, Sri Lanka had strengthened their grip over West Indies picking wickets at regular intervals. Wanidu Hasaranaga provided the two early breakthroughs while Sandakan and Chameera too shined with the ball. All the middle-order batsman failed, including Chris Gayle (13) and Kieron Pollard (0).

West Indies openers Evin Lewis (21) and Lendl Simmons (26) provided a firm start to West Indies in their run chase against Sri Lanka.

In the first innings, a late flourish from Dinesh Chandimal and middle-order batsman Ashen Bandara helped Sri Lanka post 131/4 in their 20 overs. Dinesh Chandimal smashed his fifty while Bandara remained unbeaten on 44.

Earlier, three quick wickets left Sri Lanka in trouble as they were 27/3 after 6 overs. If getting the wickets of openers Gunathilaka and Nissanka wasn’t enough, they dismissed Dickwella also in single digits off the final over of the powerplay.

Skipper Angelo Mathews too fell quickly for just 11 runs.