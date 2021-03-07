35 new COVID-19 cases detected

Guyana has recorded 35 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours from some 609 tests conducted.

According to the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard, this now takes the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 8807.

However, only 492 of these are currently active cases. This includes eight patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the other 484 persons in both home and institutional isolation.

In addition, there are 13 persons in institutional quarantine.

The country’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 201 with the latest fatality being a 57-year-old man from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) who died on Saturday.

Meanwhile, some 8114 persons have recovered from the life-threatening disease thus far, that is, eight more recoveries than previously reported.

To date, Guyana has tested some 70,354 persons for the novel coronavirus.

See below for today’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard: