4 Guyanese prisoners deported from Suriname

Four Guyanese men who were imprisoned in Suriname were deported this afternoon.

According to the Guyana Police Force, the men were escorted by Senior Superintendent of Nickerie Police Department in Suriname, Bryan Isaacs.

They were received by Inspector Marlon Odonghue, Detective Sergeant Benjamin and party of ranks from the GPF.

The four Guyanese nationals are: 39-year-old Andre Ragmangal of lot 151 Fifth Avenue, Bartica, Region Seven; 31-year-old Govinda Dhanraj of Lot 392 Block 12 Nonpariel, East Coast Demerara; 47-year-old Shanandeen Bacchus of Corentyne, Berbice; and 58-year-old Nazim Shaw Parika, East Bank Essequibo.

Bacchus was jailed two years in Suriname trafficking in narcotics; Rajmangal imprisoned one month for overstay in the Dutch-country; Dhanraj served a two-month sentence for Domestic violence assault, and Shaw was imprisoned for two years for wounding.

The Guyana Police Force said the four men were all processed and are presently in custody.

They are expected to be proceeded by the police before their release.