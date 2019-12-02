West Indies ODI and T20I squads named for Indian clash

Cricket West Indies selection panel has named the two squads to face India in the One-Day International and T20 Internationals in this month, according to CWI. The selectors have kept faith with the players who recently played against Afghanistan in Lucknow, India.

West Indies, the reigning ICC World T20 champions, will face India in three T20Is at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad on December 6; in Thiruvananthapuram on December 8 and at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on December 11. Following that series the two teams will meet in three ODIs in Chennai (December 15), in Vizag (December 18) and on Cuttack (December 22).

Speaking on the squads Coach Phil Simmons said: “We have three matches in each format, so we wanted to give each squad a chance to compete against India. No disrespect to Afghanistan, but facing India will be a more difficult series, especially in the ODI. Our players really got the hang of things with the 3-0 series win and I believe we will move from strength to strength.”

Simmons added:“In the T20s this will be another chance for them to play and development, and again no disrespect to Afghanistan, this should be a stronger T20 country and we will look to see how they perform against India.

“The next World Cup is in Australia (2020) and the one after that is here in India (2021) so there is a lot of preparation to be done for first for Australia, so we have given the players here a chance in this series and we know we have players outside who may be coming in later on as well, so it’s good to give those here another opportunity,” Simmons was quoted by CWI as saying.