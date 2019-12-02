12 die in 7 days on Guyana’s roadway

A pedestrian who had been standing on the Leonora Public Road, West Coast Demerara (WCD) on Sunday afternoon is the country’s latest road fatality, having been struck by a truck that was allegedly speeding, resulting in his death. His demise has now brought the road fatality figure to 12 in seven days.

This most recent accident, which occurred on Sunday, has resulted in the dead man’s identity still being unknown.

Reports are that, following the accident, the driver of the truck picked up the injured man and rushed him to the Leonora Cottage Hospital for treatment. Inews was told that on realizing that the pedestrian was dead, the driver attempted to flee the Police by jumping into his truck and driving away.

He, however, had two passengers inside his truck at the time of the accident, and an ex-police officer who had been passing when the accident took place witnessed the tragedy and gave the police information which led to his arrest.

He is currently in the custody of the Police as investigations into the fatal accident continue.

<<Policeman, banker>>

Just after midnight on Sunday last, 29-year-old Police Officer Carl Roach died after his Ducati motorcycle collided with a car at the corner of Brickdam and Chalmers Place, Georgetown. The impact is said to have killed him instantly.

The second fatal accident took place hours later, at about 05:00h, at Felicity on the East Coast Demerara (ECD) public road. Republic Bank employee 31-year-old David Matthew Headly was killed after his car allegedly slammed into a bridge.

Reports are that Headly was driving his car, PRR 253, at a fast rate when the accident took place. He is said to have died on the spot.

<<Hit-and-run>>

On Monday last, 52-year-old Essequibo labourer Raymond Cassal had his life snuffed out when he was hit down by a vehicle that quickly sped away from the accident scene.

Residents later discovered his body lying on the roadway with several visible injuries. He was taken to the nearest hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

<<Child, cop & businessman>>

On Tuesday afternoon, in Bush Lot, West Coast Berbice, a seven-year-old child lost his life while in the company of his mother and sibling who had collected him from school.

Nifran Nazamadeen, along with his mother and eight-year-old sister, was standing on the parapet when a speeding car slammed into them, killing the young boy instantly.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Senior Superintendent of Police Brian Eastman and his high school friend businessman Dillon DeRamos, who owns the Kosmos Restaurant & Bar, were killed in a horrific smash-up at Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown.

The SUV that the men were travelling in slammed into a concrete fence and was wrecked beyond repair.

<<5 dead, 16 injured>>

Early Saturday morning, another Republic Bank employee, 25-year-old Riley Charles Newton, died after allegedly falling asleep at the wheel of his car while travelling to Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) to drop a friend home.

The father of a one-month baby, who hailed from Windsor Forest village, WCD, died at about 05:00h in the vicinity of the Leonora Police Station after he lost control of his vehicle – PRR 1703 – and it ended up turning turtle.

Also, on Saturday at minibus BYY 2981 slammed into motor car PTT 691, killing four persons and leaving 16 others injured.

Dead are 52-year-old Rawle Williams; 29-year-old Ayesha Sealey; 22-year-old Zavira Jona and 12-year-old Maria Bisnauth.

The minibus driver, a 37-year-old resident of Leonora, West Coast Demerara (WCD) who is presently hospitalized, is said to be in a serious condition.

It was reported that 21 persons were involved in this fatal accident, 12 have been admitted at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC), while four remain at the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH), receiving necessary medical attention.

Williams, of Canal Number One, West Bank Demerara (WBD), had been the driver of the car. Sealey had lived at Patentia Housing Scheme, WBD, while Jona had been from Patentia village, WBD, and Bisnauth had resided at Lot 125 Sideline Dam, Sisters Village, WBD.

The accident occurred on the Nismes Public Road, WBD as the minibus crashed into a car that drove out from a fuel station.