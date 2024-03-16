West Indies Championship: Harpy Eagles pull off thrilling win over Barbados Pride

The Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda was treated to a nail-biting fourth day’s action this afternoon when the Guyana Harpy Eagles and Barbados Pride found themselves locked in an intense battle.

The Barbados Pride came into Day Four needing 312 runs for victory while the Harpy Eagles required 10 wickets for the win.

The wickets were sure for the Harpy Eagles but slow to come, as the local team spent all day toiling.

Zachary McCaskie (87), Jason Holder (76) and Jomel Warrican (40*) led the resistance for Barbados as they got to 309 before being bowled out.

Nial Smith was a big player in Guyana’s victory, taking 4-87 in 13.5 Overs inclusive of the key wickets of McCaskie and Holder.

Gudakesh Motie and Veerasammy Permaul backed up Smith with figures of 3-71 from 28 and 3-66 from 23 Overs, respectively.

The Harpy Eagles will face the Windward Islands Volcanoes next in Round 5 of the 2024 West Indies Championships.

