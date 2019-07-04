West Indies beat Afghanistan by 23 runs in Cricket World Cup

West Indies 311 for 6 (Hope 77, Pooran 58, Lewis 58, Holder 45, Dawlat 2-73) beat Afghanistan 288 (Ikram 86, Rahmat 62, Brathwaite 4-63, Roach 3-37) by 23 runs

West Indies beat Afghanistan by 23 runs in the final group match for both sides at the Cricket World Cup on Thursday.

Shai Hope top-scored for the West Indies at Headingley with 77 while Nicholas Pooran and captain Jason Holder stepped up the pace as they reached 311-6 in their 50 overs.

Afghanistan mustered 288 all out in reply to fall to their ninth defeat out of nine despite a fighting 86 from Ikram Alikhil.

Neither side can qualify for next week’s World Cup semi-finals. (Excerpts taken from AFP)