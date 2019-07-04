Home latest news LETTER: Why is the PNC trying to go back to the 1985...
Recent Articles
BREAKING NEWS: Man, daughter shot dead during robbery
A money changer and his daughter were shot dead during a home invasion this afternoon. Dead are Aaron Latchman and his 19-year-old daughter, Arianna of...
Granger wants new GECOM Chair appointed “within days”
Following the hour-long meeting between President David Granger and Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo, the Head-of-State anticipates appointing a new Chairman of the Guyana Elections...
Magistrates can take notice – Harmon on proposed “ganja” changes
The coalition administration wants magistrates to start implementing its proposal for the removal of custodial sentencing for persons caught with small amounts of marijuana,...
LETTER: Why is the PNC trying to go back to the 1985 system?
Dear Editor, To properly understand the gravity of David Granger’s uninterrupted juvenile frolic pertaining to the appointment of the Chairman of GECOM, one must walk...
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 23 runs in Cricket World Cup
West Indies 311 for 6 (Hope 77, Pooran 58, Lewis 58, Holder 45, Dawlat 2-73) beat Afghanistan 288 (Ikram 86, Rahmat 62, Brathwaite 4-63, Roach 3-37) by...
Jagdeo has ‘low expectations’ ahead of meeting with President Granger
Ahead of today's highly anticipated meeting with President David Granger, the Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo moments ago said he does not have "very high"...
Trump says immigrants ‘unhappy’ with detention centres should stay home
(Excerpts taken from Reuters) President Donald Trump, facing renewed criticism from Democrats and activists over his handling of a migrant crisis on the U.S.- Mexico...
Haitian national who overstayed in Guyana fined, ordered deported
A 39-year-old Haitian national, who pleaded guilty to overstaying in Guyana, was Thursday fined $60,000. Failure to pay will result in six weeks imprisonment. The...
Man dead after truck topples on Lethem/Linden trail
A 35-year-old man is now dead after the log truck he was travelling in turned turtle at Devil Hill, Lethem/Linden trail. The incident occurred yesterday...
CWC 2019: Holder and Pooran fire West Indies in Afghanistan clash
(AFP) — A late flourish from captain Jason Holder and Nicholas Pooran helped West Indies set Afghanistan a daunting 312 to win on Thursday...