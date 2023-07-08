West Berbice residents impacted by recent High Winds get building materials

A total of thirteen (13) households that were recently impacted by high winds on the West Coast of Berbice received building materials on Friday to aid in their restoration of normalcy.

Households in Trafalgar and Bel Air, Mahaica-Berbice (Region 5) that suffered strong winds on July 2 were given quantities of zinc sheets, nails, screws and lumber by the Government of Guyana, through the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), as part of their continued commitment to support residents affected by hazards.

To bolster the Government’s response to the impact, Vice President Dr. Bharat Jagdeo visited and spoke with some of the residents on Friday. He was accompanied by Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag, and Director General of the CDC, Col. Nazrul Hussain.

During the visit, VP Jagdeo assured those affected residents that the government’s assistance will be consistent in many facets so that their communities can develop. Dr. Jagdeo also agreed to meet with the residents in the coming week to discuss further assistance and future plans for development.

The Commission continues to render aid to residents and communities that are impacted by hazards and disasters, and persons are encouraged to remain vigilant and cautious and to report any impacts to local authorities or the National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) on 600-7500 or 226-1114 at any time.

