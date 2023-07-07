‘Bauxite has a guaranteed future in Guyana’ – Pres. Ali as US$115M ‘Maz Project’ commissioned

President Dr. Irfaan Ali has reiterated that the mining town of Linden, Region Ten is poised for massive development under the leadership of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic Administration.

The Head of State was speaking on Friday at the commissioning ceremony for BOSAI Minerals’ Kiln #15, and the US$115 million Maz Project in Linden.

The new Kiln #15 is expected to bring about higher efficiency and production costs, while the Maz Project is set to promote countless job opportunities for Lindeners, crafted with a view of achieving mass production of metallurgical-grade bauxite.

Bauxite is used in the production of aluminium and despite the challenges faced by the global bauxite industry over the last few years, BOSAI’s completion of Kiln #15 and commencement of the Maz Project speaks volumes about the positive outlook for Linden’s bauxite landscape.

Specifically, the initiative will see the company bringing in even more high-powered equipment such as a bulldozer and other mobile devices. Additionally, the Chinese company will be expanding the ship-loading port as well as setting up a new transshipment platform in Georgetown.

Moreover, the initiative is pegged to generate approximately US$200 million annually.

Added to this, President Ali said his administration is strategically utilising oil and gas resources to promote sustainability, especially in the natural resources sector.

“We are not neglecting the traditional sectors of the economy. We are investing in industries and sectors, hoping to add value to their production so that they can earn more money. That is why the aluminium plants are critical to the modernisation and transformation of our country. We hope the necessary investments will move bauxite production higher up the value chain. Bauxite has a guaranteed future in Guyana.

“Our government has a sound track record of supporting the ailing industry for more than a decade. We also intensified private ownership, and participation in bauxite mining, which allowed the recapitalisation and continued operations,” the President underscored.

Meanwhile, highlighting that Linden is not left out of the country’s rapid development, the President reminded that the government has embarked on a massive housing and infrastructural drive to expand the opportunities for investment in the region, as well as significantly enhance the living conditions of residents.

President Ali said as part of the agenda for accelerated infrastructural development, the contract for the Wismar bridge, connecting Wismar to Mackenzie, will be signed before the end of the year.

He noted that the continued private sector investments in Guyana’s economy speak to his administration’s prudent and strategic management, providing the enabling environment for investment.

Persons in attendance were also reminded of the Linden Economic Advancement Programme (LEAP) also being spearheaded by the government, which outlines the government’s continued efforts to bring prosperity to the mining town and its environs.

