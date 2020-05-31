West Berbice man stabbed to death by brother during row over land

A Shieldstown, West Bank Berbice, Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) labourer is now dead after he was stabbed to the chest by his younger brother during a row over land on Saturday (May 30, 2020).

Dead is 45-year-old Sarananand Bisnath called “Sardanan” and “Long Hair” of Back Street, Shieldstown. His 44-year-old brother has since been arrested.

Reports are that the two brothers were imbibing when a verbal disagreement erupted over land.

At the time, the now dead man was sitting in a hammock under the house eating food he had earlier purchased from a nearby Chinese restaurant.

The land the brothers were arguing over is owned by their father who lives in the same house with Sarananand. The suspect lives a short distance away.

The father was out on his farm when the incident occurred.

INews understands that during the argument, the younger brother armed himself with a knife and attacked Sarananand, who was still sitting in the hammock.

Sarananand tried to bar the vicious attacks and as a result, sustained a cut on the right arm. The knife, however, ended up stabbing him to the chest in the vicinity of his heart.

The injured man reportedly got out of the hammock and the two were engaged in a scuffle until Sarananand finally freed himself. He took a few steps before collapsing.

The suspect then fled the scene. However, the police were alerted and he was subsequently arrested in the village.

Meanwhile, the lifeless body of the 45-year-old labourer was picked up and taken to the Fort Wellington Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival (DOA) and is now awaiting a post-mortem examination (PME).

Villagers told this publication that the two brothers were frequently involved in heated arguments.

Nevertheless, the suspect remains in custody assisting Police with their investigation.