2 nabbed for cocaine possession, ganja farming in Berbice

Police in Berbice on Saturday (May 30, 2020) arrested two persons in separate incidents – one for being in possession of cocaine and the other, a cattle farmer, who was found tending to a marijuana farm at West Canje, Berbice.

Based on reports, the ranks, acting on information received, went to a location at Vryheid, West Canje, around 15:00h on Saturday and found about an acre of cannabis cultivation with several hundred plants measuring two to five feet in height and more than 6,500 cannabis seedlings.

Police say the estimated street value of the prohibited plants is some $5,824,000.

The plants, which were photographed and samples obtained, have been destroyed by fire.

The 24-year-old cattle farmer of High Dam, Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, Berbice was caught tending to the plants when the police arrived. He remains in custody and is being processed for court.

Meanwhile, earlier on Saturday around 13:40h, ranks acting on intelligence gathered arrested a 27-year-old man with dual addresses at Adelphi Village, East Canje and Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, with 27 grams of suspected cocaine.

The suspect, who was apprehended a short distance from his East Canje residence, is also expected to appear in court soon.