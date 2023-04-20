Were Nagamootoo, Ramjattan induced with money when they switched sides?

Dear Editor,

How come it is okay for Moses Nagamootoo and Khemraj Ramjattan to switch allegiances from the PPP to PNC/APNU+AFC, but somehow it is not okay for the likes of Patricia Chase–Green to do the reverse?

I ask this question in response to a letter published in the Stabroek News on April 19th, 2023, in which PNC supporter Eric Moseley insinuates that Chase–Green was induced with some sort of “incentive”, given, according to him, that she was once a fervent PPP critic.

Nagamootoo and Ramjattan were staunch critics of the PNC for decades. Readers would also recall that they went ahead and merged with the PNC despite earlier declaring that to do so would render them “dead meat.” So how come it is okay for them to do so, but not okay for PNC members to throw their support behind the PPP – particularly Afro-Guyanese?

But this issue shows how poorly the PNC think of their Afro-Guyanese supporters – that they can be easily bought, and are motivated only by financial and other rewards.

Those currently in their good graces should take note. It matters not that you might be dissuaded by their racist, incompetent and uninspiring leadership. It matters not that you might have been disgusted by their blatant and comical attempt to remain in office through fraud. For them, once you exercise your democratic right to support a party of your choosing and that choice is not the PNC/APNU+AFC, you are a sell-out.

Yours sincerely,

Alvin Hamilton

