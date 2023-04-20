Passenger dies after van crashes into parked truck at Good Hope

A 63-year-old man, who was the passenger in a motor van, is now dead after the vehicle crashed into a parked lorry along the Good Hope Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD) this morning.

Dead is Takurand Seemangal of Thomas Street, Georgetown, who was also the owner of the van, GGG 6387.

At around 06:00hrs, Seemangal was seated in the front passenger seat of the van which was being driven by a 38-year-old Kitty resident.

Police said the van was proceeding along the public road when suddenly it collided with the right-side rear of the parked lorry.

As a result of the collision, the driver and occupant of the van received injuries and were conveyed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where Seemangal was pronounced dead on arrival while the driver is admitted as a patient suffering from head injuries.

