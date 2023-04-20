$11.5M in imported marijuana seized at Tuschen

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Wednesday seized 63lbs of marijuana, worth some $11.5 million, during an operation at Tuschen New Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo.

CANU revealed that during the operation, it seized 23 brick-like parcels containing suspected cannabis.

When tested, authorities found that it was imported cannabis known as “creepy”.

“CANU continues to work with other law enforcement agencies to stem the flow of narcotics in and out of the country whilst maintaining an effective presence at the various points of entry /exit,” the Unit said in a statement regarding the bust.

