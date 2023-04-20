‘I still need answers’ – mother of murdered Police Constable

The discovery of the skeletal remains of Police Constable Quincy Lewis was a bittersweet moment for his family members who are now left with more questions than answers surrounding the man’s death.

Speaking with this publication on Wednesday evening, the officer’s mother, Charlene Jordan said she was confused by the entire situation.

“Since when they found his phone in Timehri or Splashmin, they should have been searching that entire area…I am waiting and I need answers right now. While they are doing their investigations to confirm if that is him or not, I need answers.”

“What happened with the car? I want to know if they find it or nothing…,” she cried.

She said she was hearing conflicting stories about her son’s death. Jordan said she was told that it was her son’s girlfriend who lured him to his death, and the woman was married. However, she said the woman that she knew as his girlfriend was not married and she confirmed such, because she was in contact with the woman’s parents who said she was not married.

“The girl I know he was with she wasn’t married. I spoke to her father and her stepmother. I know certainly he was in a relationship with that girl. I don’t know any other person that he was in a relationship with.

“I hear some people talking about another girl, but that girl, based on what he told me, they had an incident some time back. At the time he was working at one Police station… he was transferred to another Police station because of the problem they had.”

“He then told me that the girl who he had the problem with went or was living overseas…she had come into the country and they became friends. I warned him to stay away from her and not to get mixed up, because they already had problems and I don’t want him to get involved,” she explained.

The grieving mother said she was so confused by all the information she was receiving as there were so many theories. She said that she did not know the suspects.

When asked if she thinks she has gotten closure on her son’s disappearance, the woman responded “no”.

“I feel like I will have to get more information and know the truth of what happened to my son, and maybe then I will get some kind of closure. In the meantime, I want answers,” an emotional Jordan said.

The Guyana Police Force has since issued wanted bulletins for Thakurdial Samaroo and his wife, Naqeba Zafarali, whose last known address is listed as Lot 7 Ogle Front Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD), in relation to the murder.

The duo is said to be out of the jurisdiction and the Police Force has since indicated that all efforts will be made to have them extradited.

After hours of combing through an area along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway on Wednesday afternoon, detectives uncovered human skeletal remains believed to be those of Lewis.

The remains were found buried in a shallow grave at the Madewini Sandpit area. From observations made by the detectives, it has been surmised that Lewis’ head was wrapped in a plastic bag and duct-taped while his hands and feet were bounded by plastic straps.

The discovery was made after intensive interrogation of two suspects who allegedly admitted that they had known about the killing of the officer, who was stationed at the Agricola Police Station.

From investigations, it has been determined that Lewis was shot and killed by the husband of a woman with whom he shared an intimate relationship.

According to Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum, the missing Policeman was reportedly lured to the woman’s home on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD), where he was allegedly shot dead.

On the day he went missing, June 19, 2020, Lewis had visited his La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD) home to uplift a few pieces of clothes before boarding a motorcar.

His family became aware that he was missing when the owner of the car, which he had left in, went to his family four days later, to collect his car.

The family had been under the impression that was on duty and became alarmed when they were told he did not turn up for work. Several efforts were made to contact Lewis’s phone, but they were all in vain.

CCTV footage later revealed that Lewis crossed the Demerara Harbour Bridge and he was last seen entering Greenfield Park, EBD. Months after he disappeared, Lewis’ cell phone was found in the Timehri, EBD area with the screen cracked.

--- ---