Couple wanted for brutal murder of Police Constable; police to seek their extradition

The Guyana Police Force today issued a wanted bulletin for a husband and wife who are wanted for the brutal murder of Police Constable Quincy Lewis who disappeared without a trace in June 2020.

Wanted are Thakurdial Samaroo and his wife, Naqeba Zafarali, whose last known address is listed as Lot 7 Ogle Front Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The duo is said to be out of the jurisdiction and the Police Force has since indicated that all efforts will be made to have them extradited.

After hours of combing through an area along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway on Wednesday afternoon, detectives uncovered human skeletal remains believed to be those of Lewis.

The remains were found buried in a shallow grave at the Madewini Sandpit area. From observations made by the detectives, it has been surmised that Lewis’ head was wrapped in a plastic bag and duct-taped while his hands and feet were bounded by plastic straps.

The discovery was made after intensive interrogation of two suspects who allegedly admitted that they had known about the killing of the officer, who was stationed at the Agricola Police Station.

From investigations, it has been determined that Lewis was shot and killed by the husband of a woman with whom he shared an intimate relationship.

According to Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum, the missing Policeman was reportedly lured to the woman’s home on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD), where he was allegedly shot dead.

On the day he went missing, June 19, 2020, Lewis had visited his La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD) home to uplift a few pieces of clothes before boarding a motorcar.

His family became aware that he was missing when the owner of the car, which he had left in, went to his family four days later, to collect his car.

The family had been under the impression that was on duty and became alarmed when they were told he did not turn up for work. Several efforts were made to contact Lewis’s phone, but they were all in vain.

CCTV footage later revealed that Lewis crossed the Demerara Harbour Bridge and he was last seen entering Greenfield Park, EBD. Months after he disappeared, Lewis’ cell phone was found in the Timehri, EBD area with the screen cracked.

