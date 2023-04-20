Former Reg. 10 Vice Chair dies in Bee Hive accident

A 78-year-old man is now dead following an accident last night along the Bee Hive Public Road, East Coast Demerara which involved three vehicles.

Dead is Byron Lewis of Kwakwani Village who was behind the wheel in motorcar PPP 5769 which was being towed by motorcar PKK 3124 which was being driven by a relative, Ronis Lewis.

At around 20:00hrs as the duo were making their way along the roadway, they observed motorcar PJJ 8978 proceeding in the opposite direction, at a fast rate of speed.

Ronis claimed that PJJ 8978 overtook a vehicle and ended up in his path.

Ronis said he tried to avoid a collision by pulling north of the road and in so doing, the overtaking car collided with the front portion of the vehicle being towed.

Byron and the 33-year-old driver of the other car received injuries on their bodies and they were taken to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital by public-spirited citizens.

Byron was pronounced dead on arrival. Byron served as Regional Vice Chair for Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) for the period 2011 to 2015.

