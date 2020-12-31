‘Water woes will become a thing of the past’ – Minister Rodrigues tells WBD residents

Some 1,200 residents at Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara (Region Three: Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) are to receive improved water supply with the rehabilitation of the well in the West Bank Demerara community.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, assured residents during a community engagement on Wednesday that the work will begin in January. Her visit was in response to residents’ pleas for Government’s intervention.

Numerous attempts were made to have the poor water quality remedied during the APNU/AFC years, all to no avail. However, Minister Rodrigues has said water woes will become a thing of the past.

“I had a first-hand look; and apart from the iron content, which I know is very high, not only in this community, but across the country, we have that issue and we are working to address that,” Minister Rodrigues said.

The minister said a feasibility study is currently being conducted to determine if potable water could be redirected through the Pouderoyen Treatment Plant to service the residents of Goed Fortuin. The report for this study is expected soon.

Another proposal, she noted, is the installation of inline water filters. “We have already placed (filters) in the budget, and we will make a case for those filters in the 2021 budget. This is something we could have easily put off for January next year, since it’s coming to the close of the year, but this is a demonstration to you (that) even today, we are still committed to working for you, on your behalf, and working around the clock to ensure we meet the needs and demand of each community,” the Minister explained.

As evening descended, the Minister travelled to La Grange, where she also held discussions with residents.

The villagers voiced concerns about water, roads and housing, and Minister Rodrigues assured them of the Government’s commitment to addressing their issues.

Meanwhile, Minister Rodrigues said she would put “pen to paper” as early as next week to ensure her Cabinet colleagues are aware of the matters highlighted.

“[T]he gyaff is over, and it’s time for us to deliver! We are committed to the promises we made in our manifesto, and we will do everything we can to ensure we improve your life, and to ensure the development that is coming to our country benefits each Guyanese,” the Minister stated.