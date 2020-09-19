Water truck driver robbed; 15-Y-O in custody   

A driver/salesman delivering water in Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown, was attacked and robbed by three persons.

During the robbery, which occurred at about 06:30h on Thursday, the victim, 35-year-old Joel Kisram who is attached to Demerara Crystal Water, was relieved of $1,300 cash and one Samsung Galaxy cellphone value $45,000.

Police reports revealed that Kisram was delivering water in the community in motor vehicle GKK 1216, when one of the suspects rode past him and threw his bicycle into the path of the water truck causing the driver to stop.

Having halted the vehicle, Kisram was then approached and attacked by three suspects, one of whom dealt him two punctures to his left hand and relieved of the cash and his cell phone.

The suspects then made good their escape.

The incident was reported and acting on information received, the police arrested a 15-year-old, who is assisting with the investigation.