Wanted man turns self in

Ravindra Punwasie, 36, of Lot 12 Palmyra Street, East Canje has turned himself in to the police.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) had recently issued a wanted bulletin for Punwasie and two others, who were allegedly involved in the armed robbery of a Chinese Supermarket at at Canje, Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice Corentyne).

Punwasie turned himself in on Tuesday and is said to be assisting with the investigations.

The other wanted men are Wanted are Jason Isaacs, 30, of 18 Bristol Street, East Canje and Doodnauth Bissondyal, 22, of Lot 81 Cuburg Street, East Canje.

On November 2, 2019, four armed bandits raided the supermarket.

Reports indicate that two of the bandits were armed with guns while the other two with cutlasses.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects are asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 333-5564, 333-2151, 3332152, 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2870, 226-7065, 227-1149, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station.