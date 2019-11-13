Albouystown man to face High Court trial for shooting dog food vendor

An Albouystown, Georgetown man was on Tuesday committed to stand trial in the High Court after a prima facie case was made out against him on a charge of attempted murder at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Naresh Samaroo is accused of attempting to murder Shane Cooper, a dog food vendor, at Stevedore Street, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown in September 2018.

The Preliminary Inquiry was conducted by Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, who on Tuesday said that after consideration of the prosecution’s evidence, the court is of the opinion that a case had been made out against the 21-year-old welder.

Cooper, of Bamboo Drive, Meadow Brook Squatting Area, Georgetown, was shot to his abdomen and left leg during the course of a robbery. Reports are the 26-year-old man was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital after he was shot on Aubrey Barker Road, Georgetown.

Reports at the time were that about 20:40h at Aubrey Barker Road and Stevedore Street, North Ruimveldt, Cooper was selling dog food when Samaroo allegedly robbed him and shot him in the process.