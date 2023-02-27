Wanted Guyanese man shot dead in Suriname

A Guyanese man who was wanted by Police locally for throwing a grenade at a vehicle in Guyana was shot dead in Suriname on Sunday.

Dead is 26-year-old Shemar Wilson, called “Abdue”. Reports are that he was killed in a vehicle near an apartment on Posrenstraat in Suriname on Sunday morning.

Waterkant.Net reported that eyewitnesses said that suspicious persons had been observed in the immediate vicinity of the apartment since Saturday night and on Sunday morning, a gunman opened fire on the vehicle Wilson was in.

Wilson was wanted by Police in Guyana for allegedly throwing a grenade at the vehicle of the owner of Kaieteur News in 2016. He was also wanted by French Police since October 2022 for murder.

According to the Waterkant.Net report, Wilson sustained gunshot wounds to the head, abdomen, chest, arms, and legs. The Surinamese news agency reported that after the shooting the gunman jumped into a vehicle and fled.

The news agency said that a woman with whom Wilson was in the vehicle has been transferred to the Police Station as the investigation continues.

Waterkant.Net also reported that residents said that after the shooting incident, two other persons who were in Wilson’s car ran off with presumably a large amount of money.

A wanted bulletin was issued for Wilson in 2016 by Police for ‘attempting to cause explosion’. His last known Guyana address according to Police were Lot 43 North Sophia, Georgetown and Lot 51 West La Penitence, Georgetown.

--- ---