2 GTT employees injured as tower collapses in Kwakwani

Two employees of the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) found themselves injured on Tuesday afternoon when the company’s communication tower in Kwakwani, Region Ten (Upper Demerara – Upper Berbice), collapsed.

Following the incident, the company issued a statement acknowledging the temporary disruption of services in the affected area.

GTT’s Chief Operations Officer, Randall Hewitt, said “Unfortunately, our communication tower in Kwakwani has suffered major structural damage. This has caused a disruption in communication services in the community.”

Expressing relief amidst the chaos, Hewitt added, “We are relieved to report that medical personnel have informed us that the injuries are not life-threatening.” The injured employees were taken to Linden Public Hospital for further medical treatment.

With the tower rendered inoperative, communication with the Kwakwani area stands severed. Hewitt outlined the next steps, stating, “Our technical team will assess the situation to determine the cause of the damage and to devise a plan for restoring services as soon as possible.”

Assuring the public of ongoing updates, Hewitt affirmed, “We will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates on the status of tower restoration. Our paramount concern remains the well-being of our injured employees.”

