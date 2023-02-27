Man busted with ganja at Essequibo Coast home

Police ranks in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) have arrested a 65-year-old man after a quantity of marijuana was found during a search his at Queenstown, Essequibo Coast, home. The discovery was made at about 11:30hrs on Sunday. According to reports, the ranks, acting on information received, went to the home of the suspect. On arrival, the ranks informed the elderly man that they were there to conduct a search on his premises for narcotics, to which he did not object.

During the search, Police observed a bag on a barrel next to a bed, and upon inspection, found that it contained a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

The 65-year-old man was immediately told of the offence committed, cautioned, and he later admitted ownership of the narcotic.

He was then arrested and taken to the Anna Regina Police Station along with the suspected cannabis which was weighed in his presence and amounted to 19.6 grams.

The suspect is presently in custody pending charges.

