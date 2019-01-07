Wanted bulletin issued for suspects in murders of Corentyne brothers

The Guyana Police Force on Monday issued wanted bulletins for 28-year-old Yougendra Jeenarine of lot 439 Bushlot, Corentyne, Berbice and 32-year-old accomplice Kelvin Shivgobin of Belvedere, Corentyne, Berbice in connection with the murder of two brothers, Harricharran and Premcharran Samaroo both of Bushlot Farm, Corentyne on December 31, 2018.

It was reported that the two men, 46-year-old Premcharran Samaroo, and his brother Harricharran Samaroo, 45, were killed by bandits on Old Year’s night during the course of a robbery.

At about 20:30h, the duo were at their mother’s home celebrating with an elder cousin, who was visiting from the United States.

During the celebration, a loud explosion was heard, which some family members dismissed as a squib but relatives thought it was too loud and too close and decided to investigate. As Premcharran walked from under the house, he was shot to the head and fell, dying seconds later.

Harricharran, who also went to investigate was beaten and shot by the bandits and later succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical attention at the Port Mourant Hospital.

Persons with any relevant information that will lead to the arrest of Yougendra Jeenarine and Kelvin Shivgobin are asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 664-0181, 623-3012, 648-2323, 333-3876, 333-2485, 333-5564, 333-2151-3, 911 or the nearest police station.

Meanwhile, the Guyana Police Force said it has noted several recent incidents of serious crimes in the County of Berbice, especially the one where the Samaroo brothers met their demise.

To that end, Police Commissioner Leslie James and Deputy Commissioners Lyndon Alves, Maxine Graham and Nigel Hoppie met with Commander ‘B’ Division, Assistant Commissioner Paul Langevine and his Admin team, and where given a firsthand view of what is happening in Berbice.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Jairam Ramlakhan, stemming from the meeting, several initiatives and strategies which include increased patrols (mobile and Aberdeen) and intelligence-led operations would be implemented immediately.

“The Guyana Police Force extends condolences to the family and relatives of the Samaroos’ and assures the victims’ relatives, and citizens of Berbice that all efforts will be forthcoming in ensuring there is a safe and secured environment for all” he said further.