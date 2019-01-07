Minibus driver committed to stand High Court trial for rape

After being charged back in October of 2018 with the rape of a then 14-year-old school girl, 41-year-old minibus operator Sherwayne Brant also known as ‘Brave’ was on Monday committed to stand in the High Court by Georgetown Magistrate Faith McGusty.

The ruling came after Magistrate McGusty found sufficient evidence for the accused to stand trial before a judge and a jury.

The accused was charged for allegedly engaging in sexual penetration with a child under the age of 16 at Plum Park, Sophia on October 7, 2015.

Reports are that the teen had been a regular passenger in the minibus the accused was operating, however on the day of the incident the teen was a lone traveller when Brant drove the bus to the aforementioned location and sexually harassed her.

It was further reported that the teen related what had occurred to her parents and a report was made.