Waitress gets 6 months for stealing phone

A waitress who was charged for assaulting a man and then stealing his cellphone was on Friday found guilty of stealing the cellphone and was sentenced for that offence.

Twenty-five-year-old Sherryann Marks, of Lot 123 Middle Road, La Penitence, Georgetown, pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on July 31, 2019, at Vlissengen Road, Georgetown, she stole one Alcatel cellphone valued at $60,000, property of Collin Woolford.

During her address to the court, Marks claimed that she walked away with the phone by mistake and was not given a chance to return it.

When the matter was called previously, the Magistrate ruled that there was sufficient evidence that Marks stole the cellphone and as such, she was sentenced to spend the next six months behind bars.

Marks was also charged for using threatening behaviour and was fined $10,000, for that offence, since she pleaded guilty to that charge when she made her first court appearance.

However, the assault matter against Marks is still ongoing and that ruling will soon be handed down.

The Court heard that the Virtual Complainant (VC) and the defendant are known to each other.

It was reported that on the day in question, Marks and the VC had a misunderstanding which caused her to become annoyed. It was then the defendant dealt Woolford several slaps and cuffs about his body and relieved the man of his cellphone.