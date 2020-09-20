Vreed-en-Hoop to Georgetown water taxis to operate from 6AM-6PM – MARAD

The Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) has announced new operating hours for the water taxis plying the Georgetown to Vreed-en-Hoop route.

In a statement today, MARAD said with effect from Monday, September 21, 2020, the water taxis will now be servicing this route from 06:00h (6 AM) to 18:00h (6 PM).

Access unto the stellings, on both sides, will be from 0600 hours and close at 18:00h.

However, the stellings will remain open shortly thereafter to allow all commuters to exit.

MARAD has advised that the previous arrangements whereby the gates are closed at 16:45h and 17:00h are no longer in effect.

Nevertheless, passengers and boat operators are being reminded, that social distancing is still in effect on the stellings and water taxis.

This will also be enforced by the Department through the introduction of additional monitors particularly during the peak hours.