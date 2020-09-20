Guyanese man killed by speeding SUV in Brooklyn

A Guyanese man was on Friday evening killed after a speeding SUV lost control and pinned him to a building while he was waiting on a bus in Brooklyn, New York.

The dead man was identified as Omesh Persaud also called “Fatman” of Jamaica, Queens New York and of Timerhi North, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The accident occurred on Atlantic Ave. and Milford St. in East New York.

Based on reports received, a car wash employee lost control of a Jeep Liberty Commander, jumped the curb and slammed into Persaud who was standing at the bus stop.

Persaud reportedly died on the spot while the 64-year-old driver who also sustained injures was taken to the Jamaica Hospital.

The owner of the Jeep told the Daily News she and her husband frequent the car wash where an employee sits in the vehicle while it is moved forward by a track system.

After a car is scrubbed clean, the car wash employees are supposed to exit the vehicles in the parking lot. This time, the woman received a call from her husband who informed her that there had been a horrible accident.

“I got here and I was just like, that is my car,” the bewildered woman said, pointing at her destroyed car surrounded by NYPD tarps designed to shield deceased accident victims. “Even if it wasn’t totaled, I wouldn’t drive it after this,” she told Daily News.

The NYPD collision investigation squad has launched an investigation into the fatal accident.