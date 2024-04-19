Vreed-en-Hoop to G/town water taxi operation back to normal

See full statement from the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD):
Waters taxis have received the green light to resume use of the Stabroek stelling for the onboarding and disembarking of passengers.
The area was inaccessible from 17:30hrs to 20:00hrs daily following the collapse of the Stabroek wharf on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.
However, commuters travelling between Georgetown and Vreed-en-Hoop via water taxis are advised that the area is now safe for use from 05:30hrs to 20:00hrs daily.
This notice takes effect immediately until further advised.
