Volda Lawrence expected to report to police today

Chairperson of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), Volda Lawrence is expected to report to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters today, as the police probe into allegations of electoral fraud continues.

Lawrence was supposed to report to the CID on Monday but requested to do so today instead.

Since last Saturday, Police had asked that she present herself with respect to the allegations against her but this did not materialise.

The Police Force is currently probing allegations of attempts to rig the March 2 elections after receiving formal reports back in August.

Already, a number of electoral officials have been arrested and charged for the alleged roles they played in the events after the March 2 polls.

Even as the police investigations are ongoing, Lawrence is already facing private criminal charges jointly with embattled Region Four Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo, for forging electoral documents in an effort to defraud the country.

Back in March, Charles Ramson Jr, who had served as PPP/C’s Counting Agent, had filed private criminal charges against Mingo and Lawrence following the RO’s declaration of unverified results for Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).

Lawrence was arraigned in August on this charge and placed a $100,000 bail. The matter is still pending in court.

In addition to the private criminal charge – for which he is out on self-bail – Mingo was charged by the police and arraigned last month on four counts of misconduct in public office. He is currently on $600,000 bail.

Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield and his Deputy Roxanne Myers have also been slapped with a number of charges brought by the State in relation to electoral fraud.

Lowenfield was granted bail in the sum of $300,000 on six charges of misconduct in public office and forgery. He is also facing three private criminal charges regarding conspiracy to commit fraud, breach of public trust, and misconduct in public office. On those charges, he was granted $450,000 bail.

Meanwhile, Myers was slapped with two charges of misconduct in public office, for which she was granted $300,000 bail.

Other electoral officials have also been charged in relation to electoral fraud at the March 2 polls.