Head of US development bank to lead investors’ mission to Guyana today

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of America’s development Bank Adam Boehler will be leading an investment mission to Guyana from today.

Boehler’s visit was announced by the US Embassy in Georgetown on Monday.

According to the Embassy, it will also be hosting a virtual press briefing with Boehler and US Ambassador to Guyana Sarah-Ann Lynch.

Boehler will be leading a US Government delegation to Guyana to discuss investment opportunities and regional security, among other things. Boehler was appointed by US President Donald Trump and confirmed by the Senate last year.

He is the first CEO of the new US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), which is primarily responsible for providing and facilitating the financing of private development projects in lower- and middle-income countries.

Boehler is well-versed with private sector development, having founded three successful businesses and most recently serving as the CEO of Landmark Health, one of his start-ups.

According to the US State Department page, Boehler was in charge of healthcare innovation for the US Government at the Department of Health and Human Services prior to becoming CEO of DFC.

“DFC partners with the private sector to finance solutions to the most critical challenges facing the developing world today,” the website states.

“We invest across sectors including energy, healthcare, critical infrastructure, and technology. DFC also provides financing for small businesses and women entrepreneurs in order to create jobs in emerging markets. DFC investments adhere to high standards and respect the environment, human rights, and worker rights,” the statement also said, quoting from the website.

Boehler’s visit comes less than a month after US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, touched down in Guyana for a visit. While in Guyana, Pompeo held engagements with top Guyana Government officials including President Dr Irfaan Ali.

Pompeo had also signed a Framework Agreement to strengthen cooperation in various sectors including energy and infrastructure, under the umbrella of the Growth in the Americas Initiative, with Foreign Affairs Minister Hugh Todd.