Vice President of National Toshaos Council to run for President in 2020

Vice President of the National Toshaos Council (NTC), Lennox Shuman is in the process of forming a new political party to contest for the Presidency in the upcoming 2020 General and Regional Elections.

Shuman, in a public social media post on Monday said that his people [Indigenous People] have grown tired of waiting for the change they deserve, and the undignified way in which they are often being treated.

“Public, friends, family, and all interested, we are in the process of forming a NEW Political Party for 2020. We are just simply tired as Indigenous Peoples and citizens of Guyana of how we are treated. We are still begging for our lands. We are begging for our rights. We are seeing townships being established without our consent. We get only 2%. We have an education system that is failing us. We are seeing a non-movement on Constitutional Reform. We have a system that is failing our Women and Children – UNICEF Report. And the list goes on. Don’t wait for change. Be the change you want to see!” his post said.

From the beginning of its tenure, the APNU/AFC Administration has come in for severe criticisms from various sections of the populace regarding issues in relation to the development of Indigenous Peoples in Guyana.