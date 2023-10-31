Venezuelans reportedly forced to get naked in streets; Police urges persons to come forward with info 

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

An appeal from the Police

The Guyana Police Force has taken note of a video circulating on Social Media of two Venezuelan nationals being coerced by person(s) unknown to say they were thieves and then instructed to strip naked and walk down the road.

Details of the individuals involved and where the incident occurred are unknown at this time.

As such, the GPF is appealing to anyone with information as to where this incident occurred or the person(s) involved to kindly make contact with the Police on telephone numbers 226-4585, 225-6940, 225-8196, 225-2317 or the nearest Police Station.

Thank you.

--- ---