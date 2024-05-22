Venezuelan nationals among 4 busted with over 8kg cocaine

One Guyanese and three Venezuelan nationals were arrested on Sunday following the discovery of over three kilograms of cocaine at Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown.

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) stated that on the day in question, officers acting on information received conducted an operation at Cummings Lodge where they arrested the persons, after one black haversack containing three black brick-like parcels with cocaine were found in their possession.

Gavin Adams, 54, along with Venezuelan nationals Jose Gregorio Gomez, 35, and Kevin De Jesus Figueira, 22 were escorted to CANU’s Headquarters where the cocaine was weighed and amounted to 3.348 kilograms.

Meanwhile, as CANU officers conducted a follow-up operation at the home of Adams at Grant Woodland, Lower Pomeroon River, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam),another Venezuelan national, 35-year-old Oritz Sergio Rafael was arrested.

During the operation at the Adams’ home, five brick-like parcels containing 5.6 kilograms of cocaine were discovered. The suspect was arrested and taken to CANU’s headquarters where he is being further questioned.

The four men remain in custody pending charges.

