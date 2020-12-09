Venezuelan man drowns in Barima River

A 72-year-old man has reportedly drowned whilst he was trying to untangle a fishing net which got caught in the engine of the boat he was travelling in.

Dead is Daniel Enrique Medina, a labourer who resided in Venezuela.

The incident occurred at around 09:30hrs on Monday at Morawhanna, Barima River, North West District.

Medina and his 42-year-old son were travelling in a metal boat and during the journey, the boat’s propeller got entangled with a seine.

Medina volunteered to untangle the propeller and plunged into the river. The man reportedly went down but never resurfaced.

The matter was reported to the police at around 11:00hrs at the Morawhanna Police Station.

Investigations are ongoing.