Man found dead in trench at Palmyra

The body of an unidentified man was on Monday found dead in a trench at Palmyra, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

The discovery was made by residents in the area.

Police said after the man was found, they were immediately summoned to the scene.

An investigation was carried out, and no marks of violence were found on the man’s body.

When he was found, he was clad in cream short pants, multi-coloured underwear and a green face mask covering his nose and mouth.

A blue vest and a shirt were also seen some distance away from the body.

Following the discovery, several persons were questioned in the area, but no one was able to identify him.

His body was later picked up and escorted to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. He was subsequently taken to the Arokium Funeral Home as he awaits identification and a post-mortem examination (PME). Investigations are ongoing.