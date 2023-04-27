Venezuelan jailed for 6 months for operating brothel in Guyana

A Venezuelan woman was on Wednesday jailed for six months’ after she pleaded guilty to operating a brother, contrary to the Combatting of Trafficking in Persons Act.

This is according to a statement from the Human Services and Social Security Ministry.

The convict, Mayelin Cordova, 41, appeared at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court.

The Ministry said that two Venezuelan women were being held at the brothel—a place where people engage in sexual activity with prostitutes.

Cordova was arrested and prosecuted after a multi-agency raid that involved the Counter-Traffiking in Persons Unit of that Ministry, the Police Force, and the Home Affairs Ministry.

This is the third conviction the Unit has secured for 2023. The Unit continues to provide protective care, counselling, and other support to victims of human trafficking.

