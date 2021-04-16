Venezuelan currency, guns & ganja found at Mahaicony River camp

Ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Thursday intercepted a quantity of marijuana camps, guns and Venezuelan currency in the Mahaicony River.

The camp was empty upon arrival of the law enforcement officials, CANU noted in a statement.

The Unit said a total of 822 grams of suspected cannabis seeds were seized along with two shotguns and cartridges, and Venezuelan money.

CANU said its officers visited the location, acting on information received.

“No one was arrested since the camp was empty, though several tracts were seen running from the camp into a nearby savannah which were searched and no one was found,” CANU explained.

The items seized were brought to CANU Headquarters for processing.